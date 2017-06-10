The feud continues! Eddie Cibrian slammed the stalking allegations his ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, made against his current wife, LeAnn Rimes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 44, claimed on Instagram on Friday, June 9, that she and her boyfriend, Donald "DJ" Friese, were enjoying dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu last month when the Sunset Beach alum, 43, and the country singer, 34, showed up with her and Cibrian's sons, Mason, 13, and Jake, 10.

Glanville shared a screenshot of one of Friese's Snapchats, which appeared to show that Rimes had viewed one of his posts prior to showing up at the restaurant. "Stalking my boyfriend to show up with my kids was the last straw," Glanville tweeted.



Proof from my statement! This is my boyfriend's Snapchat! As you can see Leann & Kiki watched 4 different snapchats over course of the day! Then she shows up to the exact restaurant where we said we would be & shows up with my kids! #proof A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

"I normally don't respond to Brandi's foolishness but I will not allow false and reverse accusations to go unanswered about my wife," Cibrian said in a statement to Us Weekly on Saturday, June 10. "LeAnn is a fantastic stepmom to the boys and is always gracious to their mother. Having to put up with Brandi's made up drama all the time is extremely frustrating. After eight years we should have one priority, making sure two incredible kids are loved and remain happy and healthy. But every couple of months there is another accusation coming from Brandi in an attempt to drum up drama to stay relevant."



"LeAnn and I did not nor have we ever 'shown up' at places where Brandi will be," the actor continued. "Why would we do that? Makes no sense. We had a reservation held at Nobu five days before Brandi posted she was going. Here is proof and if anyone needs more, call Nobu and they will confirm."

Cibrian then shared a screenshot of texts between Rimes and her assistant, in which the singer asks her to make a reservation for four people. "We are wanting to take the kids," Rimes wrote on May 15, according to the screenshot.

Proof: Le asked for a resrv @ nobu on Monday 5/15 for 4 people @ 5:45. Stop creating drama. Nobu also has record of this FYI. Kids first pls pic.twitter.com/lmHaIQ461X — Eddie Cibrian (@EddieCibrian) June 10, 2017

Glanville and Cibrian separated in 2009 after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that he had an affair with Rimes, who was then married to Dean Sheremet. Earlier this week, Glanville slammed her ex and his wife during an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop, claiming he'll spend "three more years" with her before leaving.



Cibrian also responded to her claim in his statement to Us, saying "For Brandi to openly predict and hope for the end of our marriage in 3 years is sad. Sick. This is not healthy behavior. I'm very concerned."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!