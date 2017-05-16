Elle King Reveals Her Secret Marriage — and Split

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Elle King didn't hold back about her personal life in an Instagram post on Monday, May 15. The "Ex's & Oh's" singer revealed that she secretly married her boyfriend, Andrew Ferguson, three weeks after they met in February 2016, and the estranged couple are now getting a divorce.

"It was and will forever be, one of the happiest days of my life. My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend," the 27-year-old captioned a photo of the pair. "As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves."

King, whose dad is actor Rob Schneider, went on to write that she still loves Ferguson. "You'll always have my heart. You'll always be my first husband," she added. "Please be respectful of our emotions and our space during this time. Everybody thought I lost my mind and I did. So, be kind."

The Grammy nominee initially opened up about Ferguson proposing in an Instagram post in February. "Fergie asked me to marry him on a sailboat under the Golden Gate Bridge," she captioned a photo at the time. "I said yes."

One month later, however, she hinted about a split when she posted a pic with friends and wrote, "All the single ladies." In April, she shared on social media that she had "skipped out" on her wedding.



