Talk about a runaway bride! Elle King revealed on Instagram on Saturday, April 15, that she "skipped out" on her wedding to fiancé Andrew "Fergie" Ferguson.
"Skipped out on my wedding. I married Rock&Roll instead," the "Ex's and Oh's" singer-songwriter, 27, captioned a video of herself dancing backstage at Eagles of Death Metal's concert at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle. "So I hopped on tour with EAGLES OF F--KING DEATH METAL."
King and Ferguson, who has yet to publicly comment, were scheduled to tie the knot over the weekend. She first hinted at a split on March 28 when she shared an Instagram photo of herself with two of her female friends. "All my single ladies," she captioned the post, adding a middle finger emoji.
The Grammy nominee, who is the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider, announced in February 2016 that she and Ferguson were engaged. "Fergie asked me to marry him on a sailboat under the Golden Gate Bridge. I said yes," she gushed on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of the smiling couple.
In March, King appeared on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress and chose a $4,900 beaded, off-the-shoulder Stephen Yearick wedding gown. She also opened up about her whirlwind romance with Ferguson on the TLC reality series, saying, "He proposed 12 days after we met."
Last week, however, the "America's Sweetheart" songstress posted a video of herself crying and cuddling with her dog. "Been a really rough and insane start to this year," she wrote. "Today someone tried to make me feel a certain way about myself. But we have to remember, no one can make you feel anything unless you let them. Don't give people power over you."
Been a really rough and insane start to this year. But I haven't seen my sugar in a month. Lately I don't cry very much. I feel like it will just be an explosion if I did. But seeing my little baby girl again, and having her by my side, well I lost it. She's my best friend and the only true loyalty I've ever known. Today someone tried to make me feel a certain way about myself. But we have to remember, no one can make you feel anything unless you let them. Don't give people power over you. As a human, other people may try to be threatening in more ways than just verbal or physical acts. Always be strong. Always have dogs. Never forget your rights and your worth. If no one has told you today, I love you and I think you're beautiful and are worthy of love and kindness. Be safe. Be smart. Don't let anyone make you feel fearful or small. Love yourself. Daniel Johnston said it, true love will find you in the end.
Us Weekly has reached out to King's rep for comment.
