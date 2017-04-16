Talk about a runaway bride! Elle King revealed on Instagram on Saturday, April 15, that she "skipped out" on her wedding to fiancé Andrew "Fergie" Ferguson.

"Skipped out on my wedding. I married Rock&Roll instead," the "Ex's and Oh's" singer-songwriter, 27, captioned a video of herself dancing backstage at Eagles of Death Metal's concert at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle. "So I hopped on tour with EAGLES OF F--KING DEATH METAL."

Skipped out on my wedding. I married Rock&Roll instead 🤘🏻so I hopped on tour with 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻EAGLES OF FUCKING DEATH METAL🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻 A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

King and Ferguson, who has yet to publicly comment, were scheduled to tie the knot over the weekend. She first hinted at a split on March 28 when she shared an Instagram photo of herself with two of her female friends. "All my single ladies," she captioned the post, adding a middle finger emoji.



All my single ladies 🖕🏻 A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

The Grammy nominee, who is the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider, announced in February 2016 that she and Ferguson were engaged. "Fergie asked me to marry him on a sailboat under the Golden Gate Bridge. I said yes," she gushed on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of the smiling couple.



Fergie asked me to marry him on a sailboat under the Golden Gate Bridge. I said yes. A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 6, 2016 at 11:34am PST

In March, King appeared on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress and chose a $4,900 beaded, off-the-shoulder Stephen Yearick wedding gown. She also opened up about her whirlwind romance with Ferguson on the TLC reality series, saying, "He proposed 12 days after we met."



Last week, however, the "America's Sweetheart" songstress posted a video of herself crying and cuddling with her dog. "Been a really rough and insane start to this year," she wrote. "Today someone tried to make me feel a certain way about myself. But we have to remember, no one can make you feel anything unless you let them. Don't give people power over you."



