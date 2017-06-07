Emily Maynard made an adorable Flipagram on Instagram in honor of her and husband Tyler Johnson’s third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 7.

The season 8 Bachelorette set the photo album to the tune of Zachary Kale’s “Marry Me,” which she revealed was their first dance song.

“Happy anniversary to the person who has changed my life in all the best ways. Nothing makes me happier than knowing you are a part of God's plan for my life and I couldn't love you more @mtylerjohnson {this video took me 18 hours to make so I hope you don't expect a present too. Also, I'm pregnant in 99.9% of these pics. Thanks for the cute babies!},” she captioned the Instagram post, which consisted of cute family moments.

The former reality star, 31, tied the knot with Johnson, an automotive management consultant, in June 2014 at Johnson’s family farm in Sharon, South Carolina. As Us Weekly previously reported, the couple kept their nuptials on the down-low and originally told guests it was an engagement party.

Johnson proposed to Maynard in January 2013 with five different diamond bands and made a point to include her daughter, Ricki, 9, during the romantic moment by also giving her a ring. (The reality star had Ricki with her late fiancé, Nascar driver Ricky Hendrick, who was killed in a plane crash in 2004.)

Maynard was previously engaged to season 15 Bachelor Brad Womack and season 8 Bachelorette winner Jef Holm. Johnson and Maynard first met through their church.

Since tying the knot, Maynard and Johnson have welcomed sons Jennings, 2, and Gibson, 8 months.

