Erin Andrews didn’t speak about her cervical cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgery with friends, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.



“This is the first people are hearing about this. Honestly, everyone really did think she took time off to support her fiancé [Jarret Stoll]’s family when his nephew died,” the insider tells Us. “It was a totally understandable reason to miss tapings.” (Stoll’s nephew Jordan died at age 17 in a car crash in September.)



The source adds: “Erin’s [Dancing With the Stars cohost] Tom [Bergeron] even made a comment on the air about sending condolences to the family. She never mentioned her diagnosis, never mentioned she had surgery.”

As previously reported, the Fox NFL sideline correspondent, 38, revealed in a Tuesday, January 24, interview with Sports Illustrated’s The MMQB that she was diagnosed last year, not long after winning a $55 million civil lawsuit against the Nashville Marriott, where a peeping Tom followed her to her hotel room and secretly filmed her while she was naked.



"After the trial, everyone kept telling me, 'You're so strong for going through all of this, for holding down a job in football, for being the only woman on the crew,'" Andrews told the website. "Finally I got to the point where I believed it too. 'Hey, I have cancer, but dammit, I am strong and I can do this.'"



After two surgeries at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center this past fall, Andrews’ doctor told the blonde beauty that she was cancer-free. The source tells Us that her loved ones are grateful she is in the clear.

“Everyone’s super-surprised!” the insider says. “Everyone is very relieved she is OK. How scary."

Following her health scare, Andrews will cover Super Bowl LI, where the New England Patriots will play against the Atlanta Falcons at Houston's NRG Stadium on February 5.



