Erin Andrews on Dancing with The Stars. Credit: Adam Taylor/ABC via Getty Images

Erin Andrews revealed in a new interview that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer last September and underwent surgery to successfully remove the disease.

The Dancing With the Stars cohost told Sports Illustrated's The MMQB that she was diagnosed after a routine checkup, shortly after she settled a $55 million civil lawsuit against the Nashville Marriott, where a stranger followed her to her hotel room and secretly recorded her in the nude.



"After the trial everyone kept telling me, 'You're so strong for going through all of this, for holding down a job in football, for being the only woman on the crew,'" Andrews, 38, told the website on Tuesday, January 24. "Finally I got to the point where I believed it too. 'Hey, I have cancer, but dammit, I am strong and I can do this.'"



At first, the Fox NFL sideline reporter's family was worried about her diagnosis. "When you hear the word cancer, you fear the worst," Andrews' dad, Steve Andrews, told MMQB. "When it's your child, you think to yourself, you think, 'God, take me, not her.' She has been through enough. She is just getting her life back.'"

Andrews did not tell her sportscaster colleagues that she had cervical cancer, and even worked a game before flying to Los Angeles for the procedure. As she was taken into the operating room at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on October 11, she told her oncologist, "I'm not missing the Super Bowl."

Two days after the surgery, the TV personality flew back to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to film a feature with Packers star Jordy Nelson. "Let's just say the doctor didn't recommend that," she told MMQB. "But just as I felt during my trial, sports were my escape. I needed to be with my crew."

On November 1, Andrews returned to Los Angeles for another surgery. More than two weeks later, her doctor called her and said she was in the clear.



"I gazed out the window and quietly wept," her dad said. "Such an incredible weight had been lifted off her shoulders. I try not to think about what happened to her too much. But when I do, and I consider the enormity of what Erin has endured, I'll often just sit down and cry."

Andrews, who got engaged to longtime boyfriend Jarret Stoll at Disneyland in December, is scheduled to cover Super Bowl LI, where the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will face off at Houston, Texas' NRG Stadium on February 5.



