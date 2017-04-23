In loving memory. Scott Baio took to social media to pay tribute to his former Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi costar and ex-girlfriend Erin Moran, who died at the age of 56 on Saturday, April 22.

"May people remember Erin for her contagious smile, warm heart, and animal loving soul. I always hoped she could find peace in her life. God has you now, Erin," the 56-year-old actor wrote on Facebook on Sunday, April 23. He reposted the message on Twitter, adding, "My sincere condolences. #ErinMoran #HappyDaysFamily."



ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

Baio and Moran began working together in the late 1970s when they starred as Charles "Chachi" Arcola and Joanie Cunningham, respectively, on the ABC sitcom Happy Days. They later reprised their roles in the short-lived spin-off Joanie Loves Chachi, which aired from March 1982 to May 1983. The pair dated and Baio later claimed on his 2007 reality TV series, Scott Baio is 45 … and Single, that he lost his virginity to Moran when they were teenagers.

As previously reported, Moran was found dead in her home in Harrison County, Indiana, on Saturday. The cause of death has yet to be determined and an autopsy is pending, according to the Associated Press.

Many of the actress' costars and fellow celebrities, including Henry Winkler and Ron Howard, took to social media over the weekend to share emotional tributes.

Moran is survived by her second husband, Steve Fleischmann.

