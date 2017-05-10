ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman's wife was killed in a car crash in Woodbury, Connecticut, on Tuesday, May 9, the Associated Press reports.

Katherine Ann Berman, 67, was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 2:15 p.m. local time. Police confirmed to the AP that Berman's car struck the rear of an SUV and veered off the road and overturned in a body of water.

The driver of the other vehicle, 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, also died as a result of his injuries. Bertulis' vehicle struck a utility pole during the collision.

Chris and Kathy tied the knot in 1983 and are parents of Meredith and Douglas.

"This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend," John Skipper, president of ESPN, said in a statement. "Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family."

Berman joined ESPN in 1979. Several teams and players paid their respects following the news on social media. "Our thoughts are with Chris Berman and his family after the passing of his wife Kathy," the official Baltimore Ravens Twitter account posted.

The Buffalo Bills added: "The Buffalo Bills are circling the wagons more than ever for Chris Berman and his family today."

