Eva Longoria is not pregnant with her first child, her rep tells Us Weekly.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 42, sparked pregnancy rumors while vacationing in Athens, Greece, with her husband, José "Pepe" Bastón, on Monday, September 4. She stepped out in a loose-fitting floral dress, an outfit that prompted some social media users to question whether she was trying to hide a growing baby bump.

This isn't the first time Longoria has been the center of unfounded pregnancy speculation in recent months. After celebrating her hubby's 49th birthday in Honolulu, Hawaii, in April, she took to Snapchat to squash the rumors.

"I saw some pictures of myself [looking] really fat on a boat," she told her followers, laughing. "I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese. So that's the news of the day. I'm not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes."

The actress continued, "Everybody is saying I'm pregnant and I'm not. I was just lactose intolerant apparently. I just had to share because my whole family is calling me asking if I'm pregnant. Yes, I look pregnant, but it was just a ball of cheese, a ball of cheese in my stomach. But seriously, I looked so fat, but you know what? That happens to people. Everybody gets bloated. I'm not bloated today, but this is pre-pancake. I'm about to go eat a pancake."

Longoria and Bastón tied the knot in front of many famous faces, including David and Victoria Beckham, in Acapulco, Mexico, in May 2016. She was previously married to actor Tyler Christopher and NBA star Tony Parker.

