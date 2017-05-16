Wedding bells are ringing! Pippa Middleton is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, James Matthews, on Saturday, May 20. The couple, who began dating in 2012, announced their engagement last July.

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming nuptials.

Anthony Devlin/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com

Where Is the Wedding?

Duchess Kate's younger sister, 33, and the hedge fund manager, 41, will exchange vows at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. The reception will be held just seven miles away at the lavish 18-acre Buckleberry home of Kate and Pippa's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.

Who Is Attending the Wedding?

An official guest list has not been released, but Prince William, Kate and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are among the many royals expected to attend the intimate ceremony. In fact, the wedding will be a family affair. "Princess Charlotte is going to be one of the flower girls," a source exclusively told Us Weekly. "They're planning for Prince George to be a page boy."

MEGA

Kate won't be a bridesmaid, but she'll likely do a reading. (Pippa first caught the world's attention with her formfitting ivory Alexander McQueen gown at William and Kate's 2011 wedding.) The Middleton sisters' brother, James Middleton, is also expected to attend Pippa's wedding, as are Prince Harry and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

Who Is Designing the Bride's Gown?

In November, celeb-beloved British designer Giles Deacon was spotted carrying garment bags into Pippa's home, sparking speculation that he's crafting her dress for the big day.

