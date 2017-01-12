'Fargo' costars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Peggy and Ed forever! Fargo costars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are engaged, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Dunst, 34, and Plemons, 28, fell for each other after meeting during season 2 of FX's Fargo. The couple played married high school sweethearts Peggy and local butcher Ed.

The couple first fueled romance rumors when they were photographed kissing in L.A.'s Studio City on May 29. Neither actor has ever discussed the relationship in public.

In October 2015, the Friday Night Lights alum talked about working with Dunst during the show's PaleyFest panel at The Paley Center for Media in NYC.

"It was a gift," he said at the time. "I loved Kirsten's work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person. We're both actors that just… have fun with the material."

This will be the first marriage for both. Dunst previously dated Jake Gyllenhaal from 2002 to 2004. More recently, in April 2015, the former child star split from Garrett Hedlund after four years of dating. The pair met during 2011's On the Road and shared an L.A. pad.

Page Six was first to report about the engagement.



