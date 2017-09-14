Fergie and Josh Duhamel have split after eight years of marriage.

"With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the former couple confirmed in a joint statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, September 14. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

The "You Already Know" singer, 42, and the Transformers actor, 44, began dating in September 2004 and tied the knot in Malibu in January 2009. They share 4-year-old son Axl.

Just a few days before the shocking announcement, Fergie shut down rumors that she and Josh were expecting a second child. "I've heard so many rumors about all of that," she told 103.5 KTU on September 8. "I have no idea what's in the future."

For now, the former Black Eyed Peas singer is focusing on the upcoming release of her second solo album, Double Dutchess. "I just turned all my videos in yesterday to everybody," she said during the radio interview. "It's like I'm birthing a different kind of baby. I feel like I'm birthing this thing out. It didn't come from my belly, but it came from my soul."

Fergie and Duhamel haven't been spotted together in public as of late, but they were all smiles as they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in January. "8 years!! Love you babe," the actor captioned a family photo on Instagram at the time.



8 years!! Love you babe. A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

