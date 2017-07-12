#DontCare. Blac Chyna’s former fling Ferrari is unfazed by her lawyer’s legal threat. The rapper, whose real name is Dejanel Carter a.k.a Rarri True, tells Us Weekly exclusively that he doesn’t plan on engaging further with Chyna — or the drama that comes with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

As previously reported by Us, Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom sent Ferrari a letter informing him of the consequences if he ever posts or sells naked photos of the 29-year-old Lashed Bar owner. The legal letter came after Chyna was granted a restraining order against Kardashian after he posted nude photos of her on social media, as well as a video of her naked in bed with Ferrari, last week.

“I was surprised,” Ferrari tells Us of receiving the letter. “I was like, ‘Wow, what's this really about?’”

No Stress Zone🙅🏾‍♂️... Medusa Was a 🐍🖕🏾 Money Motivated💰 A post shared by Only 1 RARRI (@ferraritru3) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

In the letter, Bloom warns that “posting online or distributing photos of Ms. White’s intimate body parts is a crime punishable by fines and jail time” and that they will “not hesitate to seek all civil and criminal remedies against” him.



The rapper, who first started seeing Chyna two months ago, added that he doesn't have any plans to contribute further to the drama.

“I’m not trying to release nothing,” Ferrari said in regard to Bloom’s letter. “Chyna doesn't even matter at this point.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

During Kardashian's July 5 social media rant, he claimed that Chyna cheated on him with Ferrari. The rapper, however, tells Us that he had no reason to believe that Chyna was still in a relationship with Kardashian.

“I was just going with the flow,” Ferrari concluded of their short-lived romance, confirming that they're no longer seeing each other. “I'm not gonna be focused on her right now, I'm focused on me.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!