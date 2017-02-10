Maybe third time’s a charm? Fans of the Fifty Shades series were given a sneak peek at next year’s third installation of the BDSM-tinged trilogy, Fifty Shades Freed, in snippets that rolled during the film’s end credits. Warning: spoilers ahead!



The teaser clip for Fifty Shades Freed shows Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) in a wedding dress and veil, along with the back of a mystery man’s head, presumably her on-again, off-again love, Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan). During the scene, Dornan’s voice can be heard reciting what are most likely wedding vows.

Several other scenes that flash across the screen include the pair hopping on a private jet, hanging out at a beach, making out in a shower and even a long lingering shot of Dornan, wearing nothing but a pair of bright blue swim trunks.



“I solemnly vow to keep you safe for as long as we both shall live,” Dornan-as-Grey intones at the end of the sequence. Fifty Shades Freed is set to hit theaters one year from now, on Valentine’s Day 2018.



The second installation in the movie series based on E.L. James’ popular books opens in theaters on Friday, February 10, and picks up the story right where the first film, 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey, left off.



At the beginning of the film, the conflicted couple are still separated (Steele left her lover at the end of the first flick), though it doesn’t take long for Johnson-as-Steele to take her billionaire boyfriend back.

What follows is a racier version of the first flick, this time helmed by filmmaker James Foley and written by Niall Leonard, James’ husband. New characters include Elena Lincoln (Kim Basinger) and one of Grey’s exes (Bella Heathcote).



