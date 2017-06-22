A French fitness and fashion blogger died on Sunday, June 18, after a faulty whipped cream can exploded and fatally struck her chest, according to her family.

Rebecca Burger, 33, suffered from cardiac arrest at her home on Saturday, June 17, authorities in France told the newspaper 20 Minutes. Although firefighters were able tor revive her, she passed way in the hospital the next day.

Courtesy Rebecca Burger/Instagram

Burger’s family shared the news with 50,000 fans on her Facebook page, labeling the death a “domestic accident.”

Burger’s loved ones also took to Instagram to warn others about the malfunctioning whipped cream dispenser. “Here is an example of a siphon that exploded and crashed into Rebecca’s chest, causing her death,” the post, translated from French by The Independent, read. “The siphon which caused her death was sealed. Don’t use this product in your homes! Tens of thousands of the faulty devices are already in circulation.”

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Woman’s Best, a health and wellness brand that employed Burger as a model, memorialized her in a sweet Instagram post. “We are sorry to announce the sad news of losing this beautiful soul. Our french athlete Rebecca Burger passed away,” the account read. “Rebecca was not only a great fitness figure but a generous and kind person to work with. Please pray for her soul to rest in peace and for her family to stay strong. We will always be proud of you Rebecca.”

A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

According to USA Today, Ard’time, the manufacturer of the product claimed that they withdrew the product from the market in 2013, after hearing about other accidents. Additionally, consumer magazine 60 Millions said that two other people were injured in 2014 by faulty whipped cream canisters in France. Burger’s death was the first reported.

We are sorry to announce the sad news of losing this beautiful soul. Our french athlete Rebecca Burger (@RebeccaBlikes) passed away. Rebecca was not only a great fitness figure but a generous and kind person to work with. Please pray for her soul to rest in peace and for her family to stay strong. We will always be proud of you Rebecca ❤ A post shared by WOMEN'S BEST (@womensbest) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Unfortunately, there are still lots of siphons of all brands that remain potentially dangerous as time passes,” the company said in a statement, via USA Today.

French authorities are still investigating Burger’s death.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!