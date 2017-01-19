Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa is fighting back against rumors about his split from his estranged wife, Christina El Moussa.

The reality star took to social media on Wednesday, January 18, after InTouch published alleged details about their breakup. The tabloid claims that Tarek was verbally abusive toward his ex and referred to her as a "whore" during their relationship.

Tarek, who reportedly filed for divorce earlier this month, spoke out about the allegations on Instagram and Twitter. "No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and 'fake news' that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our business," he wrote.

The HGTV stars announced last month that they were splitting after seven years of marriage. The news came months after the Orange County Sheriff’s Department was called to their home on May 23 in response to a "possibly suicidal male with a gun." As previously reported, Christina's friend told police that she saw Tarek allegedly grab a handgun before heading to a nearby trail.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," the pair told Us Weekly in a statement on December 12. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship."

Tarek and Christina tied the knot in 2009 and share two children: daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 16 months. Last month, Christina reflected on her "crazy year" in an Instagram post. "A lot of things have changed but one thing will always remain a constant in my life and that is the love I have for our children... their genuine happy spirit is always the light at the end of the tunnel," she captioned a pic of their kids on New Year's Eve. "May 2017 be a start to a fabulous year ahead and bring happiness, peace, joy and new adventures to you all."

Both Tarek and Christina have both moved on, and began dating other people prior to the announcement of their split.



