Former Fox News host Eric Bolling took to Twitter on Saturday, September 9, following his son’s death, tweeting that there was “no sign of self harm.”

As previously reported, Bolling’s 19-year-old son, Eric Chase Bolling, died on Friday, September 8, with several outlets reporting that the teen had committed suicide just hours after his father was fired by Fox News Channel.

“Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point,” Bolling, 54, tweeted on Saturday afternoon. “Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period.”

Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

A source tells Us Weekly that Chase was the former commodities trader’s only son and they were extremely close. “Eric was a great dad,” the source added.

Bolling tweeted earlier on Saturday that he and his wife, Adrienne, “are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated.”

Chase’s death came hours after his father was let go by the TV network after an investigation into allegations that he had sexually harassed female colleagues, sending them lewd photographs.

“Fox News Channel is canceling The Specialists, and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably,” the network said in a statement on Friday. “We thank Eric for ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

The best-selling author, who was a longtime cohost of The Five, tweeted in August that he was looking forward to clearing his name after the allegations surfaced early last month.

Fox News Channel released a statement to Us Weekly on Saturday about Bolling’s son’s death: “We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling's son. Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!