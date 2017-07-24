Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gal Gadot is a superhero on and off screen. The Wonder Woman star, 32, took substantial time to comfort an emotional young fan dressed as the classic character at San Diego Comic-Con, as seen in a clip obtained by Variety.

In the sweet video, the child, wearing the character’s classic cape, gets emotional when approaching Gadot, who plays the title role in the fantasy drama. The Israel native quickly grabs the young girl’s hands and begins to sweetly speak to her. "There's no reason to cry anymore, right? Here we are together,” Gadot says. “We’re going to enjoy this moment."

.@GalGadot shared a moment with a young Wonder Woman cosplayer while signing autographs with the Justice League at San Diego @Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/KZhucQd0yC — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2017

Ben Affleck was clearly moved by the moment. Sitting a few seats away from the actress, he pointed to the interaction and said, “Sweet kid.” Ezra Miller excitedly encouraged the child as she began to walk away. "You're a warrior,” he said. "Come join the Justice League whenever you get ready!"

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The movie was a major success at the box office and has been critically acclaimed for its positive depiction of the female superhero and general messages of female empowerment. On Monday, July 11, Ryan Reynolds showed his support for the film after it surpassed his superhero comedy Deadpool’s box office record.

“The Merc may be filthier, but her B.O. is stronger,” the official Deadpool Twitter account posted alongside a photo of Reynolds, 40, dressed as the superhero flashing a heart sign around Wonder Woman’s signature necklace, which the actor retweeted."Congrats #WonderWoman.”

At Comic-Con, Warner Bros. officially announced that the film, which was the highest-grossing live-action film from a female director, has a sequel currently in the works.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!