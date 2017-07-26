CPG Photography Ltd via Deliveroo

One order of Direwolf bread, please! Ben Hawkey, the actor who played Hot Pie in Game of Thrones, has opened an appropriately named bakery in London.

You Know Nothing John Dough officially opened its doors on Monday, July 17, the day after the season 7 premiere of the HBO fantasy drama. Hawkey's lovable character appeared alongside Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) on seasons 3 and 4.

Now, Hawkey, 21, has teamed up with Deliveroo to launch a pop-up bakery that delivers Hot Pie's famous Direwolf-shaped bread directly to Londoners' doors. According to Deliveroo's website, the loaves are "made from wholewheat cornbread with orange zest."

"Hot Pie's Direwolf loaves are a favorite for Game of Thrones fans, and people are always asking me for the secret of my recipe," the actor said in a statement to Digital Spy. "I can't share that, but Deliver customers will have the chance to try them themselves. You don't even need to take a dangerous walk down the King's Road to visit, it comes to you."

A Deliveroo spokesperson added, "It's brilliant that we have been able to help Ben realize his dream of opening a real-world bakery, bringing a classic piece of onscreen cuisine to the real world."



The London Evening Standard reported that Deliveroo sold the delicious treats for just $1 each the night that the bakery opened. Unfortunately, the bakery orders have since sold out for the time being. It is unclear if Hawkey plans to reopen the store in the future to sell more loaves of Direwolf bread.

Game of Thrones airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.



