As the world reels over the sudden death of '80s pop heartthrob George Michael, his longtime manager said on Sunday, December 25, that the singer's cause of death was heart failure.

Michael Lippman told The Hollywood Reporter that the former Wham! singer, 53, died in his London home on Christmas Day.



Greetsia Tent/WireImage

Lippman received a call on Sunday morning, telling him that the "Faith" singer had been found "in bed, lying peacefully."



"I'm devastated," the manager said, adding that while Michael's death from heart failure was unexpected, there was "no foul play whatsoever." Results of an autopsy have yet to be released.



"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," his rep said in a statement to the BBC. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."



In a statement to THR, Thames Valley Police said that officers were called to Michael's home shortly before 2 p.m. on Christmas Day. "Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene," the statement read. "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A post mortem will be undertaken in due course. There will be no further updates from Thames Valley Police until the post mortem has taken place."



THR reports that funeral plans will be announced shortly.

Celebrities including Madonna and Elton John have taken to social media to mourn the singer. Michael's former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley also tweeted about the loss of his "beloved friend."

