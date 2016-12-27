George Michael, Kenny Goss Credit: Jon Furniss/Getty Images

George Michael’s ex-partner of 13 years, Kenny Goss has spoken out on the singer’s death saying he’s “heartbroken.”

The Wham! star’s former boyfriend released a statement to Us Weekly that said: "I'm heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and long time love George Michael has passed."

He continued: "He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man. The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him."



Goss currently runs the Dallas based Goss-Michael Foundation, which the couple founded together in 2007.



Michael began dating Goss in 1998 and they were together until 2011. The “Faith” singer once said he intended to marry him and he often referred to Goss as the “love of his life.”

As previously reported Michael died at his home in England on Christmas Day, December 25 at age 53.

His partner, Fadi Fawaz revealed on Twitter that he had found the British musician’s body.



“It’s an xmas I will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx,” he tweeted on Monday, December 26.

Michael’s longtime manager Michael Lippman revealed the star died of heart failure.



