Rest in greatness. Germaine Mason, a British Olympic track and field medalist, died in a motorcycle crash in his native Jamaica on Thursday, April 20. He was 34.

Mason, who won the silver medal for Great Britain at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was riding with a number of other athletes, including world’s fastest man Usain Bolt, when he reportedly lost control of his bike on the Palisadoes main road in Kingston.

Other high-profile international athletes who were also in the convoy included retired Jamaican footballer Ricardo Gardner and 100-meter silver medalist Michael Frater.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

According to the U.K.’s Guardian, Mason was trying to avoid colliding with a vehicle that had lost control on the other side of the road when he fatally crashed his bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mason was born in Jamaica and trained with the Stephen Francis-coached MVP Track Club before joining the Great Britain team in 2006. The Jamaica Constabulary released a brief statement via Twitter shortly after his death was confirmed: “Germaine Mason, 34, Jamaican-born athlete and former national high jumper, died in a motorcycle crash this morning.”

Jamaica prime minister Andrew Holness also tweeted a few kind words in the wake of Mason’s tragic death. “Our sincere condolences to the entire sporting fraternity.”

Fellow athletes and friends took to social media to express their grief over the track and field star’s death.

Rest In Perfect Peace Germaine Mason 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/SqErxqZKmn — Lillian (@LillzAthletics) April 20, 2017

I literally just saw Germaine Mason lastnight at I ❤️ Soca. COUPLE HOURS AGO & just like that... he's gone.



So unfortunate.. R.I.P. — Rohan Perry (@QuitePerry) April 20, 2017

My condolences and deepest sympathy go out to Germaine Mason's family & friends. A tragic loss of such fun & loving person. 🙏🏾 #ingodshands — Denise Lewis (@RealDeniseLewis) April 20, 2017

Heart goes out to friends and family of Germaine Mason on this sad day..

R I P Germaine . Never forgotten — Linford Christie (@ChristieLinford) April 20, 2017

We are so extremely sad at the death of Germaine Mason. Gone Way too soon. May his soul rest in peace. We pray for his family and friends. — Jamaica Invitational (@jainvite) April 20, 2017

