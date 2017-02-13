Queen Bey gave her butterflies! Paris Jackson walked the 2017 Grammys red carpet on Sunday, February 12, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, where she opened up about accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of late dad Michael Jackson at the ceremony in 2010. See what she had to say in the video above!



According to the 18-year-old, Beyoncé made the moment super nerve-racking. “I was really nervous and I made eye contact with Beyoncé who was in the first row and I, like, almost peed myself,” Paris, who was just 11 years old at the time, told E! News’ Ryan Seacrest. “I was so excited and then I, like, couldn’t think of what to say. But that was like my main focus.”



Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Paris’ father died at age 50 in 2009 from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication. The singer-actress — who walked the carpet solo in a stunning, multicolored Balmain jumpsuit — also chatted with Seacrest, 42, about following in MJ’s footsteps and her future in showbiz.

“I’m not sure yet. I haven’t decided what I’m gonna do,” she said in regard to her music career. “I’m not sure. I guess we’ll find out.”



However, Paris is thrilled about her upcoming role on Fox’s new series Star. “I’m very excited about it,” she said. “The cast was amazing to work with and just the director and the writers, they’re all fantastic.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The teen scion’s Grammys appearance comes just days after Us Weekly confirmed her split from boyfriend Michael Snoddy after less than a year of dating.



“Paris ended things with Michael,” an insider told Us on February 8. However, the source said that it is possible that the two will end up back together. “It might just be a temporary fix until she finds her way back to Michael again,” the insider added.



