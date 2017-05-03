'Happy Days' Cast Reunites to Honor Late Costar Erin Moran: Pics

Celebrating Joanie Cunningham. The cast of Happy Days came together to honor their late costar Erin Moran, who died of stage IV cancer at the age of 56 on April 22.

In photos provided to Us Weekly, Scott Baio, Cathy Silvers, Marion Ross, Anson Williams, Ron Howard and Don Most are seen reuniting at Moran's recent memorial service. "It was very emotional," Silvers tells Us. "We were a private family and a public family. It's an interesting dynamic. It was bittersweet and very loving and a lot of laughter and a lot of tears."



Courtesy Cathy Silvers

Courtesy Cathy Silvers

Henry Winkler was not able to attend the memorial as he has been busy promoting his upcoming children's book, Here's Hank: Hooray! My Butt Left the Bench! However, he honored Moran shortly after her death in a statement to Variety. "I will always remember Erin with her sweet smile that greeted me on the very first day I walked onto the set of Happy Days in 1974," he said. "She was only nine years old. For the next 10 years, that smile never faded. Unfortunately, yesterday it did. My condolences go out to her family. She will always be locked in my heart."

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Howard, who played Moran's onscreen brother Richie Cunningham on Happy Days, also opened up about the beloved actress' sudden passing during an appearance on The Talk last week. "It's been a rough time. ... I had no idea she was ill whatsoever," he said.

Moran was best known for her role as Joanie Cunningham on Happy Days. She reprised the role in the short-lived spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi alongside Baio, who played Chachi Arcola on both ABC comedies.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!