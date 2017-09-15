Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Harry Dean Stanton, an actor best known for playing offbeat characters, died of natural causes at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Friday, September 15, Us Weekly confirms. He was 91.

Stanton's career spanned more than six decades. He most recently appeared as Carl Rodd in the Showtime revival of Twin Peaks. He also starred in three seasons of the HBO drama Big Love as Juniper Creek compound leader Roman Grant. His final film, Lucky, which parallels his own life, is slated to hit theaters on Friday, September 29.

The Kentucky native had memorable roles in films such as Alien (1979), Paris, Texas (1984), Repo Man (1984) and Pretty in Pink (1986). His later appearances included Wild at Heart (1990), The Green Mile (1999) and Alpha Dog (2006).

Stanton was famously close friends with actor Jack Nicholson. They roomed together in the '60s and costarred in several works, including Ride in the Whirlwind (1966), Man Trouble (1992) and Anger Management (2003). Stanton was even the best man at Nicholson's 1962 wedding to Sandra Knight.

Prior to becoming an actor, Stanton served in the Navy during World War II. He studied journalism and radio at the University of Kentucky before moving to California to perfect his craft at the Pasadena Playhouse. In addition to his acting career, he led his own eclectic band called the Harry Dean Stanton Band, and would often play weekly gigs in L.A. clubs.

Stanton never married. He is survived by family and friends.

