Uncle Harry! Harry Styles talked about his One Direction bandmates becoming dads when he called in SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on Friday, April 7.

Liam Payne and his girlfriend, Cheryl Cole, welcomed a baby boy on March 22, and Louis Tomlinson recently celebrated his son Freddie’s first birthday in January. “It’s really amazing,” Styles said. "I’ve spoken to both of them and they're super happy, and it’s a pretty amazing thing. It’s pretty great to watch.”



The “Sign of the Times” crooner, 23, said he’s rooting on his 1D pals in their solo careers. “It’s amazing for your friends, to watch them put music out and it go so well. Everyone so far has done amazing, so if I get to join them in that, that would be amazing."

Styles revealed that he has yet to play his new material for the other guys, though. "I haven’t really played it for many people,” he said. "I kind of kept it all very close to my chest and just kind of been getting it all ready."

Next up, the Dunkirk actor will be appearing on Saturday Night Live next weekend to perform his debut solo single “Sign of the Times” — off his still untitled album — for the Jimmy Fallon-hosted episode. “I think it will be fun,” Style said. “I love Jimmy. He’s a great guy, and I love that show. I was on it a couple of times with the band, and the crew and the cast and everyone is always amazing, so I’m looking forward to getting back on it for sure."

