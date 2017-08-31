Sweet creature, indeed! Harry Styles shared a touching moment with a teenage fan injured in the Manchester terror attack while filming his BBC concert special on Wednesday, August 30.

The former One Direction singer, 23, dedicated a performance of his song "Sign of the Times" to Freya Lewis, who was hospitalized for multiple fractures, lacerations and burns after a suicide bombing at Ariana Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena in May. The attack left 22 people dead, including Freya's best friend Nell Jones.

"[Harry] said he was dedicating [the song] to his friend Freya," the 14-year-old girl's sister Georgia Lewis exclusively tells Us Weekly. "We were all crying after that."



Styles performed tracks from his self-titled debut solo album in front of a live studio audience in Manchester on Wednesday evening, in addition to sitting down for an interview with his friend and BBC Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw. After the show, Styles headed backstage to meet Freya.

"It was an incredible night," Georgia tells Us. "Freya was very happy and extremely emotional to meet him."

Georgia shared a sweet photo of the British crooner planting a kiss on her sister's cheek as she wears a pink sweatshirt decorated with his many tattoos. "[She] was over the moon in floods of tears," Georgia captioned the Facebook post. "As a family we will never forget the kindness of everyone who worked hard to get us tickets and the night itself. Thank you everyone for your support, love you all!!"

Harry Styles at the BBC airs in the U.K. in November. Styles' live performance video for his new single, "Two Ghosts," premiered on Thursday, August 31, and will also be included in his upcoming Apple Music documentary, Behind the Album: The Performances.



