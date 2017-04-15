Sweet! Harry Styles sent pizzas and huge plates of kiwi to scores of fans waiting in line for tickets to see him perform on Saturday Night Live on April 15.

As the 23-year-old prepped to debut his first solo single, "Sign of the Times," on the late-night sketch comedy show, his fans camped out in NYC on Friday, April 14, hoping to score standby tickets to see him.

Mark Robert Milan/GC Images

One admirer tweeted a pic of a woman holding a large tray of kiwi slices, captioning it, "So I'm prettttty sure Harry is going to sing Kiwi on SNL." (The song is one of the tracks on the former One Direction singer's upcoming debut album, due out May 12.)

SO I'M PRETTTTTY SURE HARRY IS GOING TO SING KIWI ON SNL pic.twitter.com/vRWMQkKNZ3 — tashalash (@merryharrys) April 14, 2017

Another fan shared a photo of a huge pile of pizza boxes and showed a woman handling out plates outside 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. The fans were also treated to apples, coffee and water, according to another fan.

Other photos posted on Twitter showed a long line of people camped out in sleeping bags on the street on Friday night.

📲|| More pictures of Harry having the SNL staff deliver fans in the standby line pizza, water, kiwi, and more.

(via ©mattaydallas) pic.twitter.com/luzZVqONly — Harry Styles Updates (@HSupdating) April 15, 2017

📲|| Fans camping out for Harry on SNL tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2ExCt5Oy86 — Harry Styles Updates (@HSupdating) April 14, 2017

The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon is hosting SNL for the third time on Saturday, and he posted a food-focused photo on Instagram earlier in the day that showed him about to dig into the same meal that he ate before his audition for the long-running show back in 1998.

This week's Saturday Night Live will be the first episode in 42 years to air live simultaneously in every time zone across the mainland United States: 11:30 p.m. Eastern, 10:30 p.m. Central, 9:30 p.m. Mountain and 8:30 p.m. Pacific.

