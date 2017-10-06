Have Shakira and Gerard Pique Split?

Shakira and Gerard Piqué are as strong as ever. Contrary to recent reports, the couple of about seven years has not broken up.



“They have 100 percent not split,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of the duo, who share sons Milan, 4, and Sasha, 2. Shakira gushed over the Spanish soccer player in 2014, saying that she wanted to have a large family with him. "I would love to have eight or nine kids with Gerard,” she told Latina in April 2014. “My own futbol team."



During the same interview, the singer took the opportunity to rave about their relationship. “He's with me because he wants to be with Shakira the person, not the celebrity," she said at the time. "There's real love, there's no ulterior motives. And I'm with him because he's the most amazing man I've ever met. We want the same things, we like the same things, we hate the same things. I have never been with someone so passionate in my life."

The singer defended their union that year, after she joked to Billboard that Pique was “territorial and “he no longer lets me do videos with men.” She also quipped: "It's more than implied in our relationship that I can't do videos like I used to."

She wrote on Facebook the following month: "Hey guys - I recently said in some interviews that my man could be territorial. For the record, I was being humorous and now I see that some press took it very literally! The reality is that we have a beautiful relationship of mutual trust, and jealousy has never been an issue on either side."

"Next time I promise, I'll be more careful when attempting to use my sense of humor, as clearly it can be easily misinterpreted!" she added.

