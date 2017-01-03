Heather Locklear attends the screening of TLC Networks' 'Too Close to Home' on Aug. 16, 2016, in Beverly Hills. Credit: Marc Flores/Getty Images

Heather Locklear issued a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 3, amid reports that she has checked into rehab for the fifth time.

"I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life," Locklear, 55, tells Us. "Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead."

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Melrose Place alum was reportedly hospitalized after she ingested a mixture of drugs and alcohol in September.

Locklear's parents, Bill and Diane Locklear, released a statement to Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center on the matter. "She is in no danger, and she’s going to be just fine," they said at the time.

Locklear previously checked into an Arizona facility in 2008 for depression and completed a 30-day rehab program after being charged with a misdemeanor hit-and-run in 2010. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January 2012 that she secretly entered rehab after ending her engagement to Jack Wagner.



Locklear has most recently been filming season 2 of Tyler Perry's TV drama, Too Close to Home. The actress — who shares daughter Ava, 19, with ex-husband Richie Sambora — last took to social media on December 26 when she posted a photo of her dog on Instagram.



