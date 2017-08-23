Caught in the middle! Heidi Klum weighed in on the feud between her fellow America’s Got Talent judges Mel B and Simon Cowell in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

During the Tuesday, August 22, episode of AGT, Cowell, 57, made an insensitive joke after magician Demian Aditya’s death drop stunt went wrong due to a technical malfunction. “I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night,” Cowell said. “A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.”

On any other night, this would be the craziest thing to happen on #AGT. pic.twitter.com/toWPVW65Sx — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 23, 2017

Mel B, 42, who is going through a divorce from her husband of nearly 10 years, Stephen Belafonte, responded by hurling her cup of water onto Cowell and storming off set.

Klum, 44, told Us that she wasn’t surprised by Mel B’s reaction. "I mean, you know, he was pretty harsh today. So he deserves getting wet from her,” she said. "I knew it was coming too. She’s not going to take that from him.”

The supermodel sits between the pair, and has to duck when she senses that someone is about to get drenched. “I just have to be quick, always,” she said. “When I feel it coming, I don’t know. Am I going backwards, am I going forward? You have to be quick with those two."

The Project Runway host also spoke about the two technical errors that messed up the magic trick and a dancing and light show act. “I do feel bad for the people who had, you know, their issues tonight. I mean, we had Demian, whose box I guess was supposed to come down,” she said. "But the box was just kind of like an elevator that got stuck halfway down and then he popped up from the back.”

She added that many of the performances require a lot of special coordination. “It has to be all calculated and it’s like a whole machinery that does that, because … some things have to go off for other things to go on, and they keep changing their formation and they built different things,” she said. "So if that’s not working, then .. they can’t do it. It’s not like you can’t do it with the lights on, or it’s not like you can do it without music."

