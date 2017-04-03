Henry Cavill attends the "Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice" New York Premiere at Radio City Music Hall in 2016. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Even Superman needs a sidekick! Henry Cavill, who plays Clark Kent in DC’s two most recent film adaptations of the classic comic, as well as the upcoming Justice League, took to Instagram on Monday, April 3, to share a post in honor of his lovable dog, Kal.

“These past few days have been very busy with travel to new destinations for my next job. What seemed like an impossible task was made into less of a mission by my constant companion,” he captioned the collage of photos of Kal, which he hashtagged, “#TheTravelingBear.”

Though he didn’t specify where the pair traveled, Cavill recently went to work on Nomis, a psychological thriller starring Ben Kingsley, Stanley Tucci and Minka Kelly. The former Tudors actor began work for the film in late February in Winnipeg, Canada.

This isn’t the first time Cavill, 33, has thanked his loyal pup on social media. In January, the British actor posted a picture of his right leg clad in a knee brace. Snuggled up beside him in bed is Kal, resting his paw on the injured limb. “Kal has my back!” he wrote at the time.

Earlier that week, Cavill put up a simple picture of the black and white American Akita calmly sitting and looking at the camera. He captioned it, “I count my lucky stars every day that this incredible dog is a part of my life. Truly a man’s best friend.”

