Hillary Clinton Reacts to Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

Hillary Clinton remained silent about Harvey Weinstein, until today.

“I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein,” Clinton wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday, October 10. “The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

The disgraced movie mogul contributed $46,350 to Clinton during her presidential candidacy, according to The Associated Press.



Statement from Secretary Clinton on Harvey Weinstein: pic.twitter.com/L1l2wl9l0I — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) October 10, 2017

Earlier on Tuesday, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked Clinton’s former running mate Tim Kaine about why she had yet to speak out on the subject of Harvey Weinstein.

“I’m nobody’s press secretary; I’m a U.S. senator,” Kaine replied. When pressed, he said: “Any leader, any leader should condemn this . . . When you read the stories about young women feeling pressured by somebody in a position of power, it makes you sick.”

As previously reported, Weinstein was fired from his company on Sunday, October 8, after The New York Times published a report detailing decades of sexual harassment claims against him, one in which was made by actress Ashley Judd.

Many celebrities have since condemned his actions, including Rose McGowan, George Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence, Seth Rogen, Kate Winslet and Meryl Streep.

