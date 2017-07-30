Somebody can’t stand the heat. “Hot felon” Jeremy Meeks has disabled the comments on his Instagram account after getting criticized over his divorce and new relationship with Topshop heiress Chloe Green.

Meeks — who earned his nickname in 2014 after his good-looking prison mugshot went viral — has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and posts photos of himself on modeling assignments and rubbing shoulders with celebs including Nicki Minaj and John Stamos. But fans are not able to do more than “like” the pics after Meeks changed his settings over the weekend, possibly after seeing hundreds of comments slamming him for cheating on his wife, Melissa Meeks.

The 33-year-old, who served a 27-month sentence for possession of a firearm and grand theft, made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week in February this year and was spotted kissing Green in early July.

Melissa subsequently announced that she was filing for divorce from her husband of eight years after being blindsided by the news that he was cheating on her.

“Some random person I don't know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman,” she told the Daily Mail in an interview on July 8. “I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart.”

Melissa went on to delete all pictures of the father of her son, Jeremy Jr., 7, from her Instagram account after the former gang member flew to Europe with Green, 26.

The new couple haven’t been holding back on the PDA and have been spotted kissing everywhere from a luxury yacht in Turkey to a pool in Los Angeles.

While the pair flaunt their romance, Melissa took to Instagram earlier this week to slam her estranged husband, sharing an empowering message. “I fed mouths that talked s--t about me,” the post read. “I wiped tears from the same people that caused mines. Picked up people that tried to knock me down. Did favors for those who couldn’t do s--t for me. Been there for the ones that left me. Crazy? Maybe, but I don’t lose myself in the hatred of others. I continue to be me because I can’t change who I am. Life ain’t easy, but through all the bulls--t I still remain solid. Because I know God got big plans for me.”



