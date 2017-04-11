Hugh Jackman Celebrates '21 Glorious Years' With Deborra-Lee Furness

In the game of love, these two are #winning. Hugh Jackman marked his 21st wedding anniversary with wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Tuesday, April 11, by sharing a sweet photo and note to Instagram.

To the love of my life. 21 glorious years. I love you with all my heart. A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

In the pic, the Logan star, 48, and the actress-producer, 61, stand together on a tennis court, smiling and holding up tennis rackets. "To the love of my life," Jackman captioned the photo. "21 glorious years. I love you with all my heart."

The Australian actor has never been shy about expressing his love for Furness on social media or in interviews. In October, he posted a series of goofy photo booth shots of them with different props, writing, "My wife — smokin' hot in every photo."

My wife - smokin' hot in every photo. And then - there's me A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Oct 22, 2016 at 3:29pm PDT

And earlier in 2016, he gushed to Ellen DeGeneres about their two-decade marriage. "It gets better and better, I can honestly say that," he said in February. "She's the greatest thing that ever happened to me."

Jackman and Furness met on the Aussie TV drama Correlli, which he called his "first job" in showbiz. "She was the star, and I had this major crush on her," he recalled to DeGeneres. "Everyone did. The whole crew had a crush on her and I was so embarrassed by that, I didn't talk to her for about a week."

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

It turned out, though, that she had a crush on him too. And more than 20 years later, they're still going strong. Today, the couple have two kids together, Oscar, 16, and Ava, 11.

"If anyone meets my wife, they're like, 'You're all right, Hugh, but your wife is awesome,'" he told Good Housekeeping in 2013. "Everyone who meets her loves her."

