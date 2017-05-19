Huma Abedin Files for Divorce From Anthony Weiner

Andrew Toth/Getty

Huma Abedin has filed for divorce from Anthony Weiner, ABC reports. A court official also confirmed to the network that the divorce was not contested.

The news comes on the same day that Weiner admitted to exchanging sexually explicit text messages with a teenager girl.

Weiner, 52, pleaded guilty in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday, May 19, to a charge for transferring obscene material to a minor. The former U.S. Representative cried and apologized for his actions during the hearing.

Weiner's contact with the minor began in January 2015. "I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse," he said, via ABC News.

Weiner will now have to resister as a sex offender and could go to prison. He signed a plea deal agreeing with prosecutors that he would not appeal any sentence between 21 and 27 months behind bars.

The politician and Abedin, 40, married in 2010 and are parents of son Jordan, 5. Abedin, the former assistant and chief of staff for Hillary Clinton, previously separated from Weiner in August 2016, five years after it was initially reported that he sent sexually driven texts to other women.

“After long and painful consideration and work on my marriage, I have made the decision to separate from my husband," Abedin told Us Weekly in a statement last year. "Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life."

