Having some fun in the sun! Iggy Azalea vacationed with music producer LJay Currie in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday, January 21, and the pair looked like they might be more than friends, according to onlookers.



“They flew in together on a private jet for a friend’s birthday,” a source told Us. “They have been all over each other with major PDA. They rented a yacht and were making out on the deck.”

In an image that Currie (nee Lorne Currie Jr.) posted to Instagram on Saturday, the burgeoning musician showed off his tattooed biceps while posing on a wooden deck, deep blue water just behind him. The photo is tagged to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.



Added the source, “He was spraying her down with a hose and wasn’t shy about putting his hands all over her body. They went jet-skiing and he gave her piggyback rides on the beach.”



Azalea, 26, didn’t share any bikini shots on her social media channels, but she did post to Instagram to wish the pair’s mutual friend a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday 🎈 @ChuckieBones I can't believe you're almost a real grown up now.... aghhhhh!” she captioned an image of herself with Bones.

The “Team” rapper has been keeping a relatively low profile since splitting from her fiancé Nick Young last spring. In June, she shared her side of the story in a series of tweets claiming that the couple split after she caught the 31-year-old NBA player cheating — on camera.



“I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage,” Azalea tweeted to her more than 6 million Twitter followers. “This is just like a second shot to the chest. And I feel like I don’t even know who the hell it is I’ve been loving all this time. People in this world are really f--ked up.”



Azalea was last linked to Khloé Kardashian’s ex, French Montana.



