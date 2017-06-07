Iman paid tribute to her late husband, David Bowie, on what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, June 6.

The supermodel, 61, shared a black and white photo of Bowie kissing her forehead as they stood underneath an umbrella.

"I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again," the pic read. She added in the caption: "June 6th #BowieForever."

Iman and the music icon married in April 1992 and are parents of daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones, 16.

As previously reported, the "Space Oddity" singer was secretly battling liver cancer before he died at the age of 69 in January 2016. According to the director of his "Lazarus" music video, Johan Renck, Bowie didn't know that his cancer was terminal until three months before his passing.

On the one-year anniversary of his death, Iman posted a photo of the couple kissing. "#fbf #imanarchive #BowieForever," she wrote earlier this year.

