David Bowie and Iman attend the 2007 Food Bank of New York Can-Do Awards Dinner. Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

This romance is everlasting. Iman shared a bittersweet Valentine's Day tribute to her late husband, David Bowie, on Instagram on Tuesday, February 14.

The supermodel, 61, posted a stunning black-and-white photo of herself with the late music icon, who died of cancer at the age of 69 in January 2016. In the shot, which originally appeared in Vogue, Iman looks gorgeous in a white dress with a wrap around her head as she kisses Bowie, who donned a white button-down shirt and a hat.

"My forever Valentine #BowieForever #ValentinesDay," Iman captioned the post.

The Somali beauty has paid tribute to her late husband on social media on several occasions since his death. A day before Valentine's Day, she thanked fans for their support and celebrated the "Heroes" entertainer's five posthumous 2017 Grammy Award wins, which included Best Rock Song for "Blackstar."



"Thank you for your love & support!" Iman wrote on Instagram. "BLACKSTAR WINS ALL FIVE NOMINATED GRAMMYS 'Ladies and gentlemen... and others' @recordingacademy Congratulations to all involved with the creation of David Bowie's Blackstar album. Winning all five nominations in the following categories: 12. Best Rock Performance= Blackstar 14. Best Rock Song= Blackstar 16. Best Alternative Music Album = Blackstar 65. Best Recording Package = Blackstar 69. Best Engineered Album. Non-Classical = Blackstar #59thgrammyawards #BowieBlackstar #Bowie."

Iman and Bowie married in June 1992 and shared daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones, 16. Iman has remained mostly out of the public eye since his passing.



