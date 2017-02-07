Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on October 31, 2016 in London, England. Credit: Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Baby on board?! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has fans speculating that she’s pregnant with her first child. The supermodel, 29, first ignited the rumors after she posted a serene-looking photo of herself with a horse after the New Year on January 2.

“Here's to fresh starts and exciting prospects for the new year. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy 2017..❤,” the Mad Max actress captioned the photo, in which she wears an oversized poncho.

“Are you pregnant?” one person commented on the snap, while another fan noted that Huntington-Whiteley allegedly deleted their comment after they also speculated that she may be expecting. “I asked her that question but she deleted it,” the person shared.

The lingerie designer was most recently photographed at LAX on January 24 and opted for an all black ensemble which consisted of an oversized trench coat. Prior to that, she was spotted in London on January 10 wearing a cream colored trench which also kept her stomach concealed.

An insider tells Us that Huntington-Whiteley also looked "noticeably pregnant" at a recent photo shoot.



The former Victoria’s Secret model’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly in January 2016 that she’s engaged to longtime boyfriend Jason Statham, 49. Huntington-Whiteley debuted her stunning engagement ring at the 2016 Golden Globes, flashing her gorgeous diamond while posing on Statham’s arm.



The couple, who have been together for six years, met on the set of Transformers in 2011.

