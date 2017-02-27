Jackie Warner on June 9, 2012 in New York City. Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Former Bravo TV personality Jackie Warner was arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer on Friday, February 24, the West Hollywood Police Department confirms to Us Weekly.

The former Work Out star, 48, was also charged with driving under the influence and a hit and run for property damage during the incident, which occurred around 5:45 p.m. “She was arrested and the investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the district attorney’s office upon completion of the investigation,” Detective Hom from the WHPD tells Us. "She is not in custody at this time.”

The fitness guru (born Jacqueline Waddell) crashed her car into a pole, according to TMZ. The site reports that when law enforcement arrived, she backed up into a police car and nearly hit a deputy. Sources close to Warner claimed to TMZ that she went to lunch earlier in the day and had one martini before taking an Uber home from the restaurant. When she returned home, she allegedly took an Ambien, went to sleep and when she woke up, she was in the hospital with no memory of the accident. She was reportedly not wearing pants — only underwear — when she was arrested and was “sleep driving,” sources close to Warner allege to TMZ.

Warner, who used to own the now-closed Sky Sport and Spa in Beverly Hills, previously revealed that when she turned 40, she went through a crisis. “I didn’t like doing the type of TV that I was doing which made me uncomfortable and uneasy,” she wrote on her personal website. “I had succeeded in many ways but always had very tumultuous relationship, which caused me quite a lot of misery. Shortly thereafter, I sold my clinic and gym and found myself wondering what’s next? … I felt a bit lost and started partying a lot. It felt like I was taking a few steps backwards in life and I started making bad decisions.”

She revealed that she later turned things around when she decided to quit drinking and dating for a year and cut toxic people out of her life. She went on to write a book and continue her work as a diet and fitness expert.

