Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband, Jamie Watson, took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 7, to share that his stepdaughter, Maddie Aldridge, is recovering after almost drowning in an ATV accident on Sunday.

“Thank you everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y’all so much,” Watson wrote alongside a photo on Instagram of a shirt that read “believe in miracles.”

His post comes after the Children’s Hospital revealed via a statement to Us Weekly that Maddie, 8, is awake and talking after being placed in critical condition.

Courtesy of Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness midday Tuesday, February 7,” the statement provided by a Spears family rep to Us read. “The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, Louisiana. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept around-the-clock vigil since the accident. Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today, and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely, but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

As previously reported, Maddie, who is Britney Spears’ niece, was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after she was seriously injured when the Polaris off-road vehicle she was driving flipped over. A source told Us Weekly that Maddie was strapped into her seat belt in the ATV when it overcorrected while she was trying to make a turn. After the ATV tipped over, it landed in a nearby pond and Maddie was submerged under water.



Her mother, Jamie Lynn, 25, and Watson attempted to rescue her, but “because she was strapped in,” a source told Us, "they couldn’t get her out immediately.”



The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed to Us on Monday that “ambulance services arrived within two minutes and freed her from the cold water.”

Maddie was reportedly too young to be driving the ATV, according to a report previously posted by TMZ.

