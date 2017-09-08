Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

She’s seeing it through. Jana Kramer opened up about her strained relationship with husband Mike Caussin and her commitment to staying with him for the sake of their daughter, Jolie.

As previously reported, the couple, who tied the not in May 2015, separated one year later after the athlete, 30, allegedly “cheated on her multiple times with multiple women.” Shortly after, he reportedly entered Mississippi’s Pine Grove rehab facility to treat his sex addiction.

Despite rumors that the couple has divorced, the “I Got the Boy” singer, 33, confirmed that the duo are still very much together. “He’s still my husband, yes. So everyone is like, ‘Oh, your estranged husband’ because we’re technically separated. We didn’t separate in the court,” the One Tree Hill alum explained during her appearance on Olivia Caridi’s podcast, Mouthing Off, on Tuesday, September 5. “Like basically, I was on Chelsea Handler — I’ll never forget this — and then they found out about everything that happened. And so my publicist was like, ‘We really need to make a statement.’ They pulled me back in the greenroom and I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is the worst moment of my life right now.’ Cause I was going to try to keep it a secret, because I really didn’t want things coming out in that way for my daughter to see. And we made a statement saying basically just we were separated trying to figure out things.”

Since Caussin left rehab, he and the country star have been trying to work through their issues. “Since then, I haven’t made a statement because, like, I’m just focusing on our family and trying to figure it out. Because what I say is it’s day-by-day. So we’re not divorced, he’s not my estranged husband, he’s very much in my life,” Kramer continued. “He is my husband, like legally he is my husband. I have a ring on my finger. We’re actively working on it.”

Although it’s been a long road for the couple, the “I’ve Done Love” songstress isn’t giving up. “It’s hard, like everyday — some days I’m like, ‘I can’t do this.’ Like, ‘I physically can’t do this.’ But other days I’m like, ‘No, fight for it. It’s for our family.’ Cause I’ve given up so easily in the past before, so I really want to sit in the trenches and fight for it,” she affirmed. “But I don’t… Tomorrow, I have a totally different answer for you. Does that make sense? But he’s working really hard and we both love our little girl. And at the end of the day, no matter what, we’ll be amazing parents to our daughter.”

The actress and the former NFL player welcomed their daughter, Jolie, in September 2016, and notwithstanding their situation, they are committed to effectively coparenting. “The only reason that I stayed is because I’ve seen how hard he’s worked to become the better version of himself and to be a better man and be very present,” the “Circles” singer said. “And again, we all have our moments where, you know, we question that and have hard times. But he’s working extremely hard and he’s so good with Jolie. Like he’s an incredible dad. And I see that and I recognize that, and again, I see how hard he’s working at becoming this better version of himself, but it’s still hard. Trust is a hard thing when it’s broke to get back. We’re in so much therapy it’s not even funny. Myself, I mean I go to groups, I go to a bunch of stuff. But it’s good though. I’ve learned so much about myself in the process. And again, either way we’ll come out healthier because of it.”

Kramer confirmed that the separated pair still live together and think that the public’s belief that they’re divorced is “the craziest thing. Because there are days where I’m like, ‘I’m done, I cannot do this anymore.’ And that was like a week ago,” she revealed. “And then I’m like, ‘No. Keep fighting.’ I look at my baby girl and I’m like, ‘I’m going to keep fighting.’ Because I see him trying too. So that’s why we never released a statement because I don’t want to ever be like, ‘Oh, we’re great and in love.’ But that’s not — we’re working on it. We’re in the trenches. My thing is like, maybe down the road, we’ll be like, ‘This is what we’ve accomplished or not.’ I don’t know. But I didn’t feel like having to be like, ‘Actually guys, he’s not…’ It’s our thing.”

