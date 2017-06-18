Revenge body alert! Janet Jackson showed off her slim post-baby figure as she headed to court on Thursday, June 15, to begin divorce proceedings with her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana.

The "Rhythm Nation" singer, 51, appeared to be in good spirits outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. She flaunted her rumored 50-pound weight loss in a long, black cardigan, a white button-down shirt and black pants, wearing her hair in a topknot.

BACKGRID

"Janet was in a great mood," an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight, noting that Jackson spent approximately six hours inside the court. "She was happy and hugging and kissing her legal team as she left the courthouse. ... Janet had about seven people in her entourage, including her brother Randy, her assistant and her legal team."



The Qatari billionaire businessman, meanwhile, exited the courthouse without an entourage. He was dressed in all black and appeared somber.

BACKGRID

Jackson and Al Mana quietly married in 2012 and welcomed their son, Eissa, this past January. Three months after Eissa was born, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had split.

The five-time Grammy winner confirmed the breakup in a video message in May while announcing her State of the World Tour, which is scheduled to kick off in September.



