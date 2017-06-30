Jay-Z Talks ‘Natural Twins' and ‘Stillborns’ in New Song '4:44'

Jay-Z is getting personal. The rapper, 47, released his highly anticipated new album, 4:44, on Thursday, June 29, in which the lyrics reference his past mistakes, Beyoncé, and their children. Find out more in the video above.



In the title track on the album, which is available exclusively on Tidal in conjunction with IHeartMedia, the rapper quickly mentions his newborn twins with Beyoncé and appears to apologize to his superstar wife, 35.

“I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don’t deserve you,” Jay-Z says.

As Us Weekly previously confirmed, the couple welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, on Monday, June 12, in Los Angeles. The new additions join their big sister, Blue Ivy, 5. Prior to Jay-Z’s album release, the couple had yet to publicly confirm or comment on the birth of their newborns, however, Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles, announced the news on Sunday, June 18, with a sweet Instagram post.

Later in the song, Jay-Z alludes to the couple’s struggle to have children in the past. Though Beyoncé had opened up in her 2013 HBO documentary, Life Is But a Dream, about having a miscarriage before Blue Ivy’s 2012 birth, this is the first reference to the couple suffering multiple losses.

“So I apologize / I’ve seen the innocence / Leave your eyes / I still mourn this death / I apologize for all the stillborns / ‘Cus I wasn’t pressing / Your body wouldn’t accept it,” he raps.

