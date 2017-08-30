Jay-Z Told Amy Winehouse to 'Stay With Us' When They First Met

Jay-Z seemed to know something was wrong when he originally met the late Amy Winehouse. During an exclusive interview on Tidal’s Rap Radar podcast, the 4:44 rapper revealed that the “Back to Black” singer was stuttering the first time they met at the Spotted Pig after her performance at Joe’s Pub in New York City.



“I was like, ‘You don’t even stutter. Why are you doing that?'” Jay-Z, 47, said. “I looked at her, and I was like, ‘Stay with us.’ The first time we hung out, I told her, ‘Stay with us.’”

“She was telling us, she was writing the songs to our face,” Beyonce’s husband revealed. “‘They’re trying to make me go to rehab, I’m not going,’ like, what? You have to go!”

The troubled singer, who struggled with addiction, was found dead at age 27 in her Camden Square apartment on July 23, 2011. She was found with a toxic amount of alcohol in her system at the time of her death.



Beyonce’s husband also discussed the importance of talking openly about mental health in light of Chester Bennington’s suicide on July 20, 2017. “We’re not dealing with that because it’s not the cool thing to do,” he said of society’s stigma with mental illness. “These things unfortunately have to happen on a large stage so everyone can see.”

Jay-Z collaborated with the Grammy-winning singer when he remixed a version of her hit “Rehab”, and also worked with Bennington on the Linkin Park song “Numb / Encore.”

