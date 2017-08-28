Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jenelle Evans’ mom won’t be present at her upcoming wedding to David Eason. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that her mother, Barbara Evans, didn’t make the invite list for her September 23 nuptials.

“She's very upset,” Evans, 25, told Us Weekly of her mom’s reaction to not being invited on Sunday, August 27, at the MTV Video Music Awards. “I know she is and she … makes side comments here and there saying, 'Well, you're not inviting me to your wedding, so I don't even want to talk about it.' And I'm like, 'I'm not trying to hurt your feelings, I'm just telling you this is what I need to do to get ready’ … I can't forgive someone that's just not going to give me back my son, so, and it's still going on. It hasn't been resolved. And if I had custody of him now maybe I would have invited her, but I'm not at the moment.”

The author and her estranged mother have fought over custody of her 7-year-old son Jace throughout the MTV series. While her mother won’t be there for the big day, Evans revealed her children will all be involved.



“The smallest one, Kaiser, is going to be the ring bearer and my oldest son Jace, he's going to walk me down the aisle and the two girls are gonna be the flower girls,” she shared with Us.

The MTV personality teased details of her wedding dress, saying, “It's very slim flitting and … it's not poofy. I would say modern lace.”



While the bride-to-be will be dressed to the nines, the nuptials will have a more casual vibe. “It's like a rustic Southern theme and it's gonna be laid-back,” Evans explained. “I already told the guys … I was like, 'You guys could come in jeans and a button up. It's fine with me.’”

The Teen Mom 2 star was previously married to Courtland Rogers. The former couple wed in December 2012 and got divorced in June 2014.



