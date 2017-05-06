Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling dissed former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Tiffani Thiessen during an appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race on Friday, May 5.

The pair were guest judges for a parody of the hit '90s TV show, which included a drag queen dressed as Thiessen's character, Valerie Malone.

Garth, 45, couldn't quite bring herself to say Thiessen's name when she critiqued the performances.

"As Ti—, how do you say it?" Garth said before Spelling, 43, jumped in with, "Just say, 'That which we don't speak of.'"

The panel laughed as Garth smiled and said, "Yes, we know her as 'That which we don't speak of.'"

Thiessen spoke about her rift with Garth in an interview with Howard Stern in 2012, explaining that when she joined the 90210 cast in 1994, "the girls were not very nice to me." Things quickly thawed and Garth and Thiessen became "very good friends" — the Saved By the Bell alum was even present for the birth of Garth's first child with then-husband Peter Facinelli.

But then, "we had a falling out and we grew apart," Thiessen, 43, said, adding, "I was the one who was hurt, let's just say that."

The White Collar actress also admitted that she was no longer with friends with Spelling, explaining that things imploded when Spelling split with her first husband, Charlie Shanian, in 2005 after falling for Dean McDermott on the set of the Lifetime TV movie Mind Over Murder.



"It was a hard situation for everybody," the Dinner at Tiffani's star told Stern. "We were close with Charlie … my best friend was Charlie's roommate. It was hard."

