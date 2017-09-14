Feeling all the feelings. Jennifer Garner shared a hilarious video of herself acting a little loopy and crying over the musical Hamilton after having a dental procedure.



“Throwback Thursday -- that time I had dental anesthesia… laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you’re welcome,” the Tribes of Palos Verdes actress, 45, captioned the Instagram clip on Thursday, September 14. “#TBT @hamiltonmusical.”

In the video, Garner is having a very emotional phone call and venting about the sad scenes in the hit Broadway production.

“They did the sad part of Hamilton and I started crying, I couldn’t stop,” Garner tearily explained. “They said, ‘Are you OK?’ And I said, ‘It’s so beautiful.’ It was so beautiful, that music. It was so pretty. And so I told them about it, they have to see it.”

The Alias alum joined Instagram in September, and has been using the social networking site to show support for Hurricane Harvey victims, as well as announce the launch of her new business, Once Upon a Farm, an organic baby food company.

The Golden Globe winner seems to have been staying busy since filing for divorce from husband Ben Affleck in April. As previously reported, the former flames announced their decision to separate on June 30, 2015, one day after their 10th anniversary. Although Affleck, 45, has since moved on with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, the amicable exes are committed to effectively coparenting their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

