Jennifer Lopez: Alex Rodriguez Is My First Good Relationship

Jennifer Lopez has finally met her match in boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. “I’m in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time — I don’t know — maybe ever,” Lopez, 48, told Hola! USA in an interview published on Wednesday, September 13. "And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there’s a different selflessness in the love that’s beautiful and different. And healthy!”

Lopez was previously married to Marc Anthony —with whom she shares 9-year-old twins Max and Emme — Chris Judd and Ojani Noa. Meanwhile, Rodriguez split from ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis in 2008. The two share 12-year-old Natasha and 9-year-old Ella.

Patrick DeMarchelier / Courtesy: HOLA! USA

The former Yankees player recently opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about the influence his love of several months has had on his daughters. "Their role model is Jen and how diverse she is in terms of the arts and her career,” Rodriguez said at Kia Stinger Runway Racing NY2017 at Chelsea Piers on Tuesday, September 12. “For them to be around their role model is so cool.”



He added: "It's a huge thrill to be around one of the worlds greatest talents.”

Rodriguez also gushed over Lopez’s Las Vegas show "All I Have," which he frequently attends with his daughters. "The show is amazing, the best I've seen, two hours of intense performance, the production the dancing, the singing,” he said. “It never gets old to me."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!